Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Mercer County, Ohio today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Fort Recovery
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Fort Recovery, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celina Senior High School at Marion Local High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Maria Stein, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Recovery at Ansonia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Ansonia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
