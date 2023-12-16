Based on our computer model, the Appalachian State Mountaineers will beat the Miami (OH) RedHawks when the two teams come together at FBC Mortgage Stadium on Saturday, December 16, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (OH) (+6.5) Over (41.5) Appalachian State 27, Miami (OH) 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

MAC Predictions This Week

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH)? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the RedHawks have a 33.3% chance to win.

The RedHawks have gone 9-3-0 ATS this year.

In games it has played as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year, Miami (OH) is 3-1 against the spread.

RedHawks games have gone over the point total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The average total in Miami (OH) games this year is one more point than the point total of 41.5 for this outing.

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mountaineers a 71.4% chance to win.

The Mountaineers have six wins in 13 games against the spread this year.

Appalachian State is 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Mountaineers have seen seven of its 13 games go over the point total.

The point total average for Appalachian State games this season is 55.2, 13.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

RedHawks vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Appalachian State 34.8 28.4 41 25.5 23 49 Miami (OH) 26.9 16.2 29.6 10.2 23 14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.