Saturday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (8-2) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-6) at Crisler Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-47 and heavily favors Michigan to take home the win. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on December 16.

The RedHawks' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 73-60 loss to Dayton.

Miami (OH) vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Miami (OH) vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 80, Miami (OH) 47

Other MAC Predictions

Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis

The RedHawks registered their signature win of the season on November 27, when they beat the Xavier Musketeers, who rank No. 323 in our computer rankings, 58-57.

Miami (OH) Leaders

Jadyn Scott: 14 PTS, 55.8 FG%

14 PTS, 55.8 FG% Amber Tretter: 6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 5.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

5.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Katey Richason: 6.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%

6.2 PTS, 54.2 FG% Lakresha Edwards: 7.7 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

The RedHawks' -135 scoring differential (being outscored by 19.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 52.9 points per game (337th in college basketball) while giving up 72.1 per contest (311th in college basketball).

