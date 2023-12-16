The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Miami (OH) RedHawks meet for the Cure Bowl on December 16, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Offensively, Appalachian State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FBS by totaling 34.8 points per game. The Mountaineers rank 90th on defense (28.4 points allowed per game). Miami (OH) ranks 102nd with 330.9 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 27th with 326.0 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

Miami (OH) Appalachian State 330.9 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 451.2 (13th) 326.0 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.2 (110th) 156.2 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.0 (49th) 174.8 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.2 (23rd) 13 (23rd) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (86th) 15 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (17th)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has compiled 1,634 yards (125.7 per game) while completing 59% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 140 yards with two touchdowns.

Rashad Amos has rushed 176 times for 887 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

Aveon Smith has racked up 280 yards on 75 carries with one touchdown.

Gage Larvadain paces his squad with 660 receiving yards on 39 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Cade McDonald has totaled 349 receiving yards (26.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Joe Wilkins' 25 grabs (on 52 targets) have netted him 343 yards (26.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has 3,546 yards passing for Appalachian State, completing 64.3% of his passes and recording 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 235 rushing yards (18.1 ypg) on 76 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Nate Noel has racked up 827 yards on 174 carries while finding the end zone five times.

Kanye Roberts has carried the ball 113 times for 648 yards (49.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's leads his squad with 787 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 59 receptions (out of 81 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Christan Horn has caught 34 passes for 544 yards (41.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Makai Jackson has been the target of 37 passes and hauled in 24 receptions for 383 yards, an average of 29.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

