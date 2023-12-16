Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Cure Bowl
In this season's Cure Bowl, the Miami (OH) RedHawks are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+5.5), versus the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The action kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on December 16, 2023, airing on ABC from FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-5.5)
|47.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-5.5)
|48.5
|-200
|+164
Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends
- Miami (OH) has won nine games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
- The RedHawks have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season.
- Appalachian State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 5.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
