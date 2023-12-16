Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Montgomery County, Ohio, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beaver Area High School at West Carrollton
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakwood at Northridge High School - Dayton
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tippecanoe at Northmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Clayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenton Ridge at Stebbins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Riverside, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley View High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
