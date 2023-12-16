In the upcoming matchup against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Nick Blankenburg to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Nick Blankenburg score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Blankenburg stats and insights

Blankenburg is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

Blankenburg has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 95 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

