When the Ohio Bobcats play the Georgia Southern Eagles at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 16, our computer model predicts the Bobcats will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio (+3.5) Over (48.5) Ohio 31, Georgia Southern 20

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

In games it has played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, Ohio is 1-0 against the spread.

The Bobcats have gone over in four of their 11 games with a set total (36.4%).

Ohio games this season have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 1.7 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

The Eagles have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Eagles' record against the spread is 4-7-0.

Georgia Southern is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

This season, six of the Eagles' 11 games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 48.5, 14.1 points fewer than the average total in Georgia Southern games thus far this season.

Bobcats vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Southern 30.9 29.6 36.7 23 25.2 36.2 Ohio 22.9 15.4 24.8 16.8 21 14

