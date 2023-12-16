If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Ohio State and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Ohio State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

How Ohio State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 1-1 33 34 51

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State's best wins

When Ohio State beat the Alabama Crimson Tide, the No. 23 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 92-81 on November 24, it was its signature win of the season. In the win against Alabama, Bruce Thornton dropped a team-leading 29 points. Roddy Gayle Jr. came through with 23 points.

Next best wins

79-73 at home over Oakland (No. 62/RPI) on November 6

86-56 over Santa Clara (No. 107/RPI) on November 25

76-52 at home over Merrimack (No. 172/RPI) on November 15

84-74 at home over Minnesota (No. 186/RPI) on December 3

84-64 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 210/RPI) on December 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Ohio State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

The Buckeyes have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Buckeyes are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Ohio State faces the 65th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

As far as the Buckeyes' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 18 contests against teams above .500.

OSU has 21 games left this season, and six of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Ohio State's next game

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. New Orleans Privateers

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. New Orleans Privateers Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV Channel: B1G+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Ohio State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.