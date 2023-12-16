How to Watch Ohio State vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The UCLA Bruins (5-3) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on CBS.
Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Bruins have given up to their opponents (36.5%).
- Ohio State has put together an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.5% from the field.
- The Bruins are the rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes rank 45th.
- The Buckeyes score an average of 80.8 points per game, 22 more points than the 58.8 the Bruins give up.
- Ohio State is 8-2 when it scores more than 58.8 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged on the road (68.1).
- At home, the Buckeyes gave up 63 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.3.
- Ohio State made more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.5%).
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Minnesota
|W 84-74
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 84-64
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 83-80
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
