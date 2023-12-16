The UCLA Bruins (5-3) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on CBS.

Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: CBS
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Bruins have given up to their opponents (36.5%).
  • Ohio State has put together an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.5% from the field.
  • The Bruins are the rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes rank 45th.
  • The Buckeyes score an average of 80.8 points per game, 22 more points than the 58.8 the Bruins give up.
  • Ohio State is 8-2 when it scores more than 58.8 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged on the road (68.1).
  • At home, the Buckeyes gave up 63 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.3.
  • Ohio State made more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.5%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Minnesota W 84-74 Value City Arena
12/6/2023 Miami (OH) W 84-64 Value City Arena
12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 UCLA - State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans - Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

