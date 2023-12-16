Ohio State vs. UCLA December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The UCLA Bruins (5-2) will meet the Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via CBS.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Ohio State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Sebastian Mack: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adem Bona: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dylan Andrews: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aday Mara: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UCLA Players to Watch
- Mack: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bona: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Stefanovic: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Andrews: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mara: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio State vs. UCLA Stat Comparison
|UCLA Rank
|UCLA AVG
|Ohio State AVG
|Ohio State Rank
|257th
|71.0
|Points Scored
|80.0
|87th
|5th
|57.9
|Points Allowed
|64.6
|56th
|161st
|33.9
|Rebounds
|35.4
|94th
|180th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|97th
|352nd
|4.3
|3pt Made
|8.4
|96th
|162nd
|13.6
|Assists
|15.0
|87th
|115th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|9.9
|55th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.