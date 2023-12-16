When the Detroit Red Wings take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Patrick Kane score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Kane scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

