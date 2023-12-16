Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Perry County, Ohio has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Perry County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Miller at The Wellington School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.