Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pickaway County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Pickaway County, Ohio today? We have what you need below.
Pickaway County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Logan Elm High School at Amanda Clearcreek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Amanda, OH
- Conference: Mid-State League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
