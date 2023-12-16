The Philadelphia Flyers (16-10-3) will host the Detroit Red Wings (15-10-4) on Saturday, with the Flyers coming off a win and the Red Wings off a loss.

Tune in to NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ to see the match unfold as the Flyers and Red Wings meet.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Red Wings vs Flyers Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have given up 94 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the league.

The Red Wings' 107 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them second in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Red Wings are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 29 13 13 26 15 16 40% Dylan Larkin 24 11 14 25 13 13 52.4% Lucas Raymond 29 10 14 24 11 14 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 28 5 16 21 12 7 - J.T. Compher 24 6 13 19 10 8 47.1%

Flyers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 79 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

The Flyers' 86 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Flyers have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.

Flyers Key Players