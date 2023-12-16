Saturday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Philadelphia Flyers (16-10-3, -125 on the moneyline to win) and the Detroit Red Wings (15-10-4, +105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+.

Red Wings vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Red Wings vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Red Wings vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Detroit and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 19 of 29 games this season.

The Flyers are 4-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Red Wings have been made the underdog 20 times this season, and upset their opponent 10 times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Philadelphia has compiled a 2-2 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

Detroit has 18 games this season playing as the underdog by +105 or longer, and is 9-9 in those contests.

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 7-3 4-6-0 6.2 2.40 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 2.40 2.30 3 10.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 5-4-1 6.4 3.70 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.70 3.30 10 24.4% Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

