Red Wings vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Philadelphia Flyers (16-10-3) host the Detroit Red Wings (15-10-4) at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+. The Flyers took down the Washington Capitals 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Red Wings vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Flyers (-130)
|Red Wings (+105)
|6
|Flyers (-1.5)
Red Wings Betting Insights
- This season the Red Wings have been an underdog 20 times, and won 10, or 50.0%, of those games.
- Detroit has entered 18 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 9-9 in those contests.
- The Red Wings have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Detroit has played 19 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Red Wings vs Flyers Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Flyers Rankings
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|86 (21st)
|Goals
|107 (2nd)
|79 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|94 (20th)
|10 (29th)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (4th)
|13 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|24 (27th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- The Red Wings went 5-4-1 in its most recent 10 games, including a 6-4-0 ledger versus the spread during that span.
- In its past 10 games, Detroit has gone over the total five times.
- The Red Wings and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents averaged 0.2 more goals than their season game score average of 9.6 goals.
- The Red Wings' 107 total goals (3.7 per game) are the second-most in the NHL.
- The Red Wings have given up 3.2 goals per game, 94 total, which ranks 20th among league teams.
- Their eighth-best goal differential is +13.
