The Philadelphia Flyers (16-10-3) host the Detroit Red Wings (15-10-4) at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+. The Flyers took down the Washington Capitals 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flyers (-130) Red Wings (+105) 6 Flyers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Betting Insights

This season the Red Wings have been an underdog 20 times, and won 10, or 50.0%, of those games.

Detroit has entered 18 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 9-9 in those contests.

The Red Wings have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit has played 19 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Red Wings vs Flyers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs. Flyers Rankings

Flyers Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 86 (21st) Goals 107 (2nd) 79 (10th) Goals Allowed 94 (20th) 10 (29th) Power Play Goals 27 (4th) 13 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (27th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings went 5-4-1 in its most recent 10 games, including a 6-4-0 ledger versus the spread during that span.

In its past 10 games, Detroit has gone over the total five times.

The Red Wings and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents averaged 0.2 more goals than their season game score average of 9.6 goals.

The Red Wings' 107 total goals (3.7 per game) are the second-most in the NHL.

The Red Wings have given up 3.2 goals per game, 94 total, which ranks 20th among league teams.

Their eighth-best goal differential is +13.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.