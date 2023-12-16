Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Flyers on December 16, 2023
Player props are available for Travis Konecny and Alex DeBrincat, among others, when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Detroit Red Wings at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Red Wings vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Red Wings vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
DeBrincat has scored 13 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 13 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Detroit offense with 26 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.3 shots per game, shooting 13.7%.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blues
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Stars
|Dec. 11
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lucas Raymond Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Lucas Raymond has 24 points so far, including 10 goals and 14 assists.
Raymond Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blues
|Dec. 12
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 7
|1
|1
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
One of Philadelphia's most productive offensive players this season is Konecny, who has 25 points (16 goals, nine assists) and plays an average of 18:58 per game.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Predators
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 9
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 7
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 4
|0
|2
|2
|4
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Predators
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 9
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
