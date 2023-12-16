Player props are available for Travis Konecny and Alex DeBrincat, among others, when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Detroit Red Wings at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Red Wings vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

DeBrincat has scored 13 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 13 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Detroit offense with 26 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.3 shots per game, shooting 13.7%.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Blues Dec. 12 0 0 0 4 at Stars Dec. 11 0 1 1 5 vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 7 0 0 0 0

Lucas Raymond Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Lucas Raymond has 24 points so far, including 10 goals and 14 assists.

Raymond Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 at Blues Dec. 12 1 1 2 2 at Stars Dec. 11 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 7 1 1 2 2

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

One of Philadelphia's most productive offensive players this season is Konecny, who has 25 points (16 goals, nine assists) and plays an average of 18:58 per game.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 14 0 0 0 6 at Predators Dec. 12 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Dec. 9 2 0 2 5 at Coyotes Dec. 7 2 0 2 3 vs. Penguins Dec. 4 0 2 2 4

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 14 0 0 0 1 at Predators Dec. 12 1 0 1 3 at Avalanche Dec. 9 1 1 2 1 at Coyotes Dec. 7 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 4 0 1 1 1

