Will Sean Kuraly find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kuraly stats and insights

  • In five of 31 games this season, Kuraly has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Kuraly has zero points on the power play.
  • Kuraly's shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 95 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kuraly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:06 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:21 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 13:42 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:27 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.