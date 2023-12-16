Will Sean Kuraly find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kuraly stats and insights

In five of 31 games this season, Kuraly has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Kuraly has zero points on the power play.

Kuraly's shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 95 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kuraly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:06 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:21 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 13:42 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:27 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.