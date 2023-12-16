Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seneca County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Seneca County, Ohio today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Seneca County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bellevue High School at Columbian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Tiffin, OH
- Conference: Sandusky Bay Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.