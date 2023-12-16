The UCLA Bruins will play the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is UCLA vs. Boise State?

  • Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Inglewood, California
  • Venue: SoFi Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Boise State 28, UCLA 22
  • UCLA has compiled a 5-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).
  • When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, the Bruins have a record of 2-2 (66.7%).
  • This season, Boise State has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Broncos have played as an underdog of +185 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Boise State (+6)
  • UCLA is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bruins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6 points or more (in six chances).
  • Against the spread, Boise State is 6-5-1 this season.
  • The Broncos have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (47)
  • This season, three of UCLA's 12 games have gone over Saturday's total of 47 points.
  • This season, nine of Boise State's games have ended with a score higher than 47 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 58.7 points per game, 11.7 points more than the over/under of 47 for this contest.

Splits Tables

UCLA

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.6 56.5 53
Implied Total AVG 32.1 34.2 30.3
ATS Record 4-7-0 1-4-0 3-3-0
Over/Under Record 1-10-0 0-5-0 1-5-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-3 3-2 2-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Boise State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 56 53.9 57.5
Implied Total AVG 32 32.2 31.9
ATS Record 6-5-1 4-1-0 2-4-1
Over/Under Record 8-4-0 2-3-0 6-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-0 3-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

