Best Bets & Odds for the UCLA vs. Boise State Game – Saturday, December 16
The UCLA Bruins will play the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
When and Where is UCLA vs. Boise State?
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Boise State 28, UCLA 22
- UCLA has compiled a 5-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).
- When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, the Bruins have a record of 2-2 (66.7%).
- This season, Boise State has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.
- The Broncos have played as an underdog of +185 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 69.2%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Boise State (+6)
- UCLA is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bruins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6 points or more (in six chances).
- Against the spread, Boise State is 6-5-1 this season.
- The Broncos have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47)
- This season, three of UCLA's 12 games have gone over Saturday's total of 47 points.
- This season, nine of Boise State's games have ended with a score higher than 47 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 58.7 points per game, 11.7 points more than the over/under of 47 for this contest.
Splits Tables
UCLA
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.6
|56.5
|53
|Implied Total AVG
|32.1
|34.2
|30.3
|ATS Record
|4-7-0
|1-4-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-10-0
|0-5-0
|1-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-3
|3-2
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
Boise State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56
|53.9
|57.5
|Implied Total AVG
|32
|32.2
|31.9
|ATS Record
|6-5-1
|4-1-0
|2-4-1
|Over/Under Record
|8-4-0
|2-3-0
|6-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-1
|4-0
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-4
|0-1
|0-3
