The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Winthrop Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -12.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier Betting Records & Stats

Xavier's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 154.5 points three times.

Xavier has had an average of 147.4 points in its games this season, 7.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Musketeers have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Xavier has won three out of the six games in which it has been favored.

The Musketeers have a record of 3-1 in games where oddsmakers favor them by at least -800 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 88.9% chance of a victory for Xavier.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 3 33.3% 76.4 157.2 71.0 138.5 147.6 Winthrop 2 22.2% 80.8 157.2 67.5 138.5 148.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

The Musketeers put up 76.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles give up.

Xavier is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when scoring more than 67.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier vs. Winthrop Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 5-4-0 2-2 5-4-0 Winthrop 3-6-0 0-1 4-5-0

Xavier vs. Winthrop Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Winthrop 15-2 Home Record 10-4 7-4 Away Record 4-11 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.0 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.