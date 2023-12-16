The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under set at 154.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Winthrop Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -12.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier Betting Records & Stats

Xavier and its opponents have gone over 154.5 combined points in three of nine games this season.

The average total in Xavier's games this season is 147.4, 7.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Musketeers' ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

Xavier has been the favorite in six games this season and won three (50%) of those contests.

The Musketeers are 3-1 this season when entering a game favored by -800 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Xavier has a 88.9% chance to win.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 3 33.3% 76.4 157.2 71 138.5 147.6 Winthrop 2 22.2% 80.8 157.2 67.5 138.5 148.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

The Musketeers put up 76.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles allow.

Xavier has a 4-4 record against the spread and a 4-4 record overall when scoring more than 67.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier vs. Winthrop Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 5-4-0 2-2 5-4-0 Winthrop 3-6-0 0-1 4-5-0

Xavier vs. Winthrop Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Winthrop 15-2 Home Record 10-4 7-4 Away Record 4-11 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.