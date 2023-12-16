Saturday's contest features the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) and the Winthrop Eagles (8-3) squaring off at Cintas Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-69 win for heavily favored Xavier according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 80, Winthrop 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-10.6)

Xavier (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Xavier has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Winthrop, who is 3-6-0 ATS. The Musketeers are 5-4-0 and the Eagles are 4-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game with a +54 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.4 points per game (150th in college basketball) and allow 71 per outing (185th in college basketball).

Xavier wins the rebound battle by an average of two boards. It is recording 39.4 rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.4 per outing.

Xavier knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (278th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (164th in college basketball), compared to the 6 its opponents make while shooting 29% from beyond the arc.

The Musketeers rank 237th in college basketball with 92.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 89th in college basketball defensively with 85.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Xavier has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (229th in college basketball action) while forcing 12 (196th in college basketball).

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game, with a +147 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.8 points per game (64th in college basketball) and allow 67.5 per contest (105th in college basketball).

Winthrop comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. It pulls down 36.5 rebounds per game (193rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.9.

Winthrop makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 36.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.5%.

Winthrop has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.5 per game (149th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (97th in college basketball).

