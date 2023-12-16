Saturday's contest at Cintas Center has the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) squaring off against the Winthrop Eagles (8-3) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-69 victory, as our model heavily favors Xavier.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 80, Winthrop 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-10.6)

Xavier (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Xavier has a 5-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Winthrop, who is 3-6-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Musketeers are 5-4-0 and the Eagles are 4-5-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers average 76.4 points per game (150th in college basketball) while allowing 71.0 per contest (185th in college basketball). They have a +54 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Xavier records 39.4 rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball) while conceding 37.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.0 boards per game.

Xavier knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (278th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.0. It shoots 33.9% from deep while its opponents hit 29.0% from long range.

The Musketeers rank 237th in college basketball with 92.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 89th in college basketball defensively with 85.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Xavier forces 12.0 turnovers per game (196th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (229th in college basketball action).

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 80.8 points per game (64th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per outing (105th in college basketball). They have a +147 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.3 points per game.

Winthrop wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. It records 36.5 rebounds per game (193rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.9.

Winthrop knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 36.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.5%.

Winthrop has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.5 per game (149th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (97th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.