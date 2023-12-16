Saturday's game at Cintas Center has the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) matching up with the Winthrop Eagles (8-3) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 80-69 win, as our model heavily favors Xavier.

The matchup has no line set.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 80, Winthrop 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-10.6)

Xavier (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Xavier has a 5-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Winthrop, who is 3-6-0 ATS. The Musketeers have a 5-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Eagles have a record of 4-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a +54 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 76.4 points per game to rank 149th in college basketball and are allowing 71 per outing to rank 184th in college basketball.

Xavier ranks 72nd in college basketball at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's two more than the 37.4 its opponents average.

Xavier makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (279th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6. It shoots 33.9% from deep while its opponents hit 29% from long range.

The Musketeers rank 236th in college basketball with 92.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 89th in college basketball defensively with 85.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Xavier forces 12 turnovers per game (196th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (227th in college basketball play).

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 80.8 points per game (64th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per contest (106th in college basketball). They have a +147 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.3 points per game.

Winthrop grabs 36.5 rebounds per game (194th in college basketball) while conceding 32.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.6 boards per game.

Winthrop connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) at a 36.5% rate (77th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 29.5% from deep.

Winthrop has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (149th in college basketball), 1.7 fewer than the 13.2 it forces (99th in college basketball).

