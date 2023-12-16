The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Xavier Stats Insights

  • This season, the Musketeers have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
  • In games Xavier shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
  • The Musketeers are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 194th.
  • The Musketeers score 8.9 more points per game (76.4) than the Eagles allow (67.5).
  • Xavier has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Xavier averaged 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did on the road (80.5).
  • Defensively the Musketeers were better at home last year, ceding 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 away from home.
  • At home, Xavier drained 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than on the road (8.1). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in road games (40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center

