The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. This game is at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Xavier Stats Insights

  • This season, the Musketeers have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.
  • In games Xavier shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
  • The Musketeers are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 194th.
  • The Musketeers average 76.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles give up.
  • Xavier has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (80.5).
  • The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.1 in away games.
  • In home games, Xavier sunk 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in road games (40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.