The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

Xavier has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 195th.

The Musketeers record 76.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles allow.

Xavier is 4-4 when scoring more than 67.5 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Xavier put up 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did in road games (80.5).

In home games, the Musketeers ceded 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than on the road (77.1).

Looking at three-point shooting, Xavier fared worse when playing at home last season, draining 7.2 treys per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage in road games.

