How to Watch Xavier vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. This game is at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- In games Xavier shoots higher than 40.6% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
- The Eagles are the 193rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 71st.
- The 76.4 points per game the Musketeers score are 8.9 more points than the Eagles allow (67.5).
- Xavier has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did when playing on the road (80.5).
- Defensively the Musketeers played better in home games last season, allowing 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 on the road.
- In home games, Xavier drained 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than on the road (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to away from home (40.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|L 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|L 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.