The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. This game is at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • In games Xavier shoots higher than 40.6% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
  • The Eagles are the 193rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 71st.
  • The 76.4 points per game the Musketeers score are 8.9 more points than the Eagles allow (67.5).
  • Xavier has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did when playing on the road (80.5).
  • Defensively the Musketeers played better in home games last season, allowing 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 on the road.
  • In home games, Xavier drained 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than on the road (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to away from home (40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.