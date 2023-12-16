The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. This game is at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

In games Xavier shoots higher than 40.6% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.

The Eagles are the 193rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 71st.

The 76.4 points per game the Musketeers score are 8.9 more points than the Eagles allow (67.5).

Xavier has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did when playing on the road (80.5).

Defensively the Musketeers played better in home games last season, allowing 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 on the road.

In home games, Xavier drained 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than on the road (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to away from home (40.5%).

