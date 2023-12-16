How to Watch Xavier vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- Xavier has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 193rd.
- The Musketeers record 8.9 more points per game (76.4) than the Eagles give up (67.5).
- Xavier is 4-4 when scoring more than 67.5 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Xavier put up 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did on the road (80.5).
- Defensively the Musketeers played better at home last season, surrendering 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Xavier performed worse in home games last year, making 7.2 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage in away games.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|L 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|L 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
