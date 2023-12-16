The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) aim to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Xavier vs. Winthrop matchup in this article.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier vs. Winthrop Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Betting Trends

Xavier has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Musketeers games have gone over the point total five out of nine times this season.

Winthrop has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four Eagles games this year have gone over the point total.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Xavier is 66th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 51st, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Musketeers' national championship odds down from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +30000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

