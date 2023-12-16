Will Yegor Chinakhov Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 16?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Yegor Chinakhov a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Chinakhov stats and insights
- Chinakhov has scored in six of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (one shot).
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Chinakhov's shooting percentage is 19.4%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Chinakhov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|19:21
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|3
|2
|1
|18:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:40
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|13:55
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|L 3-2
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
