For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Yegor Chinakhov a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

  • Chinakhov has scored in six of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (one shot).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Chinakhov's shooting percentage is 19.4%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Chinakhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:21 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:44 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 3 2 1 18:50 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:40 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:04 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 13:55 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

