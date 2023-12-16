Will Youngstown State be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Youngstown State's complete tournament resume.

How Youngstown State ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 2-0 NR NR 118

Youngstown State's best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, Youngstown State beat the Cleveland State Vikings at home on November 29. The final score was 94-69. Brandon Rush compiled a team-best 19 points with six rebounds and one assist in the contest against Cleveland State.

Next best wins

75-68 at home over Utah Tech (No. 173/RPI) on November 17

78-72 on the road over Ohio (No. 244/RPI) on December 6

72-68 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 309/RPI) on December 9

71-57 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 328/RPI) on December 2

Youngstown State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Youngstown State has been given the 142nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Penguins have 20 games remaining on the schedule, with seven contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 17 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Youngstown St's 20 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Youngstown State's next game

Matchup: Youngstown State Penguins vs. Westminster (PA) Titans

Youngstown State Penguins vs. Westminster (PA) Titans Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

