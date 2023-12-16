Saturday's contest features the Youngstown State Penguins (4-6) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-7) facing off at Reilly Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 61-59 win for Youngstown State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Penguins are coming off of a 69-32 victory against Saint Francis (PA) in their last game on Saturday.

Youngstown State vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Reilly Center in Olean, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 61, Saint Bonaventure 59

Other Horizon Predictions

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

The Penguins' best win this season came against the Akron Zips, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 250) in our computer rankings. The Penguins secured the 53-52 win at home on December 6.

The Bonnies have tied for the 122nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (one).

Youngstown State has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (three).

Youngstown State 2023-24 Best Wins

53-52 at home over Akron (No. 250) on December 6

55-41 at home over Xavier (No. 323) on November 8

69-32 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 357) on December 9

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.3 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.3 FG% Dena Jarrells: 8.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

8.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47) Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Malia Magestro: 7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Paige Shy: 6.6 PTS, 32 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins put up 58 points per game (301st in college basketball) while giving up 56.6 per outing (64th in college basketball). They have a +14 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.

