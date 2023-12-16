Youngstown State vs. Saint Bonaventure December 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Youngstown State Penguins (2-5) will meet the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Reilly Center. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM ET.
Youngstown State vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Dani Haskell: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Isabellah Middleton: 11.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tianna Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Claire Cody: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Kirah Dandridge: 2.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
