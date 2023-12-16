The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-7) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Youngstown State Penguins (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Reilly Center. It will air at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Youngstown State vs. Saint Bonaventure Scoring Comparison

The Penguins score 9.0 fewer points per game (58.0) than the Bonnies allow (67.0).

Youngstown State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 67.0 points.

Saint Bonaventure is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 58.0 points.

The 58.3 points per game the Bonnies record are only 1.7 more points than the Penguins allow (56.6).

Saint Bonaventure is 1-2 when scoring more than 56.6 points.

When Youngstown State gives up fewer than 58.3 points, it is 4-1.

The Bonnies are making 37.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% lower than the Penguins allow to opponents (38.0%).

The Penguins shoot 40.3% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Bonnies concede.

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.3 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.3 FG% Dena Jarrells: 8.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

8.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47) Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Malia Magestro: 7.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

7.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Paige Shy: 6.6 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Youngstown State Schedule