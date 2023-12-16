How to Watch the Youngstown State vs. Saint Bonaventure Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-7) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Youngstown State Penguins (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Reilly Center. It will air at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Youngstown State vs. Saint Bonaventure Scoring Comparison
- The Penguins score 9.0 fewer points per game (58.0) than the Bonnies allow (67.0).
- Youngstown State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 67.0 points.
- Saint Bonaventure is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 58.0 points.
- The 58.3 points per game the Bonnies record are only 1.7 more points than the Penguins allow (56.6).
- Saint Bonaventure is 1-2 when scoring more than 56.6 points.
- When Youngstown State gives up fewer than 58.3 points, it is 4-1.
- The Bonnies are making 37.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% lower than the Penguins allow to opponents (38.0%).
- The Penguins shoot 40.3% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Bonnies concede.
Youngstown State Leaders
- Emily Saunders: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.3 FG%
- Dena Jarrells: 8.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)
- Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
- Malia Magestro: 7.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)
- Paige Shy: 6.6 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Youngstown State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|L 65-63
|UPMC Events Center
|12/6/2023
|Akron
|W 53-52
|Beeghly Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|W 69-32
|DeGol Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Reilly Center
|12/21/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/29/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Beeghly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.