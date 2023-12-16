The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-7) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Youngstown State Penguins (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Reilly Center. It will air at 1:00 PM ET.

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Youngstown State vs. Saint Bonaventure Scoring Comparison

  • The Penguins score 9.0 fewer points per game (58.0) than the Bonnies allow (67.0).
  • Youngstown State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 67.0 points.
  • Saint Bonaventure is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 58.0 points.
  • The 58.3 points per game the Bonnies record are only 1.7 more points than the Penguins allow (56.6).
  • Saint Bonaventure is 1-2 when scoring more than 56.6 points.
  • When Youngstown State gives up fewer than 58.3 points, it is 4-1.
  • The Bonnies are making 37.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% lower than the Penguins allow to opponents (38.0%).
  • The Penguins shoot 40.3% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Bonnies concede.

Youngstown State Leaders

  • Emily Saunders: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.3 FG%
  • Dena Jarrells: 8.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)
  • Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
  • Malia Magestro: 7.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)
  • Paige Shy: 6.6 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

Youngstown State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Robert Morris L 65-63 UPMC Events Center
12/6/2023 Akron W 53-52 Beeghly Center
12/9/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) W 69-32 DeGol Arena
12/16/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure - Reilly Center
12/21/2023 Canisius - Beeghly Center
12/29/2023 Wright State - Beeghly Center

