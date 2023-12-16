Can we count on Zachary Werenski lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Werenski stats and insights

In one of 29 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Werenski's shooting percentage is 1.4%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Werenski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 29:05 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 28:23 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 26:43 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 26:09 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 26:39 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 30:26 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 2 0 2 25:16 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:07 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:16 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:36 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.