Zachary Werenski and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Does a wager on Werenski interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Zachary Werenski vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

Werenski's plus-minus this season, in 24:24 per game on the ice, is 0.

Werenski has scored a goal in one of 29 games this year.

Werenski has a point in 17 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points four times.

Werenski has an assist in 17 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Werenski goes over his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Werenski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Werenski Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 95 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 29 Games 2 23 Points 0 1 Goals 0 22 Assists 0

