Amari Cooper vs. Jaylon Johnson: Week 15 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
At Cleveland Browns Stadium in Week 15, the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper will be lined up against the Chicago Bears pass defense and Jaylon Johnson. See below for more stats and insights on this intriguing matchup.
Browns vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears
|97.6
|7.5
|31
|93
|8.12
Amari Cooper vs. Jaylon Johnson Insights
Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense
- Amari Cooper leads his squad with 876 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 57 receptions (out of 105 targets) and scored two touchdowns.
- In terms of the passing game, Cleveland is averaging the 10th-fewest yards in the NFL, at 195.4 (2,540 total passing yards).
- The Browns are scoring 22.2 points per game, 12th in the league.
- Cleveland is airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 36.9 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the Browns rank 22nd in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 45 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 50.6%.
Jaylon Johnson & the Bears' Defense
- Jaylon Johnson leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Chicago is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL with 3,001 (230.8 per game). It also ranks 16th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).
- The Bears' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 23rd in the league with 309 points allowed (23.8 per game).
- One player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Chicago this season.
- 22 players have caught a touchdown against the Bears this season.
Amari Cooper vs. Jaylon Johnson Advanced Stats
|Amari Cooper
|Jaylon Johnson
|Rec. Targets
|105
|47
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|57
|9
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.4
|27
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|876
|28
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|67.4
|2.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|179
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|8
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|4
|Interceptions
