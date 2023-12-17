Who’s the Best Team in the Big Ten? See our Weekly Big Ten Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Big Ten, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.
Big Ten Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Purdue
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 30-1
- Odds to Win Big Ten: -134
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: W 92-84 vs Arizona
Next Game
- Opponent: Jacksonville
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
2. Illinois
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +600
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th
- Last Game: W 74-57 vs Colgate
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Missouri
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
3. Ohio State
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 25-7
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th
- Last Game: W 67-60 vs UCLA
Next Game
- Opponent: New Orleans
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: B1G+
4. Michigan State
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: W 88-64 vs Baylor
Next Game
- Opponent: Oakland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
5. Wisconsin
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +700
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: W 75-60 vs Jacksonville State
Next Game
- Opponent: Chicago State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
6. Michigan
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th
- Last Game: W 83-66 vs Eastern Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Iowa
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: W 88-52 vs Florida A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: UMBC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
8. Nebraska
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
- Overall Rank: 51st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th
- Last Game: W 62-46 vs Kansas State
Next Game
- Opponent: North Dakota
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: B1G+
9. Northwestern
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +2500
- Overall Rank: 82nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd
- Last Game: W 56-46 vs DePaul
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arizona State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Minnesota
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +15000
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th
- Last Game: W 101-65 vs IUPUI
Next Game
- Opponent: Ball State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: B1G+
11. Rutgers
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 13-18
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th
- Last Game: W 83-61 vs LIU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mississippi State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
12. Penn State
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +8000
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th
- Last Game: L 82-81 vs Georgia Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: Le Moyne
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Peacock
13. Indiana
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 13-18
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600
- Overall Rank: 111th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th
- Last Game: L 75-71 vs Kansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Morehead State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
14. Maryland
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 9-22
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +3000
- Overall Rank: 131st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th
- Last Game: W 105-65 vs Alcorn State
Next Game
- Opponent: Nicholls State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
