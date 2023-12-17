The Chicago Bears (5-8) visit the Cleveland Browns (8-5) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Browns vs. Bears?

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The Browns are the bet in this matchup. They're favored by 8.1 more points in the model than BetMGM (11.1 to 3).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 59.7%.

The Browns have won 83.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (5-1).

Cleveland has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter and won them all.

The Bears have won four, or 36.4%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Chicago is 3-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +124 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cleveland (-3)



Cleveland (-3) The Browns are 7-5-1 against the spread this season.

Cleveland has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Bears have put together a 6-6-1 record against the spread this year.

Chicago has an ATS record of 5-3-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37.5)



Over (37.5) The two teams average a combined 5.5 more points per game, 43 (including the postseason), than this game's total of 37.5 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 44.7 points per game, 7.2 more than the over/under for this matchup.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Browns' 13 games with a set total.

Seven of the Bears' 13 games with a set total have hit the over (53.8%).

David Njoku Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 13 46.2 4

Justin Fields Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 10.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 9 201.1 13 50.9 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.