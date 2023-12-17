Best Bets, Odds for the Browns vs. Bears Game – Week 15
The Chicago Bears (5-8) visit the Cleveland Browns (8-5) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023, and best bets information is available.
When is Browns vs. Bears?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Browns are the bet in this matchup. They're favored by 8.1 more points in the model than BetMGM (11.1 to 3).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 59.7%.
- The Browns have won 83.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (5-1).
- Cleveland has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter and won them all.
- The Bears have won four, or 36.4%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Chicago is 3-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +124 or more on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cleveland (-3)
- The Browns are 7-5-1 against the spread this season.
- Cleveland has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Bears have put together a 6-6-1 record against the spread this year.
- Chicago has an ATS record of 5-3-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (37.5)
- The two teams average a combined 5.5 more points per game, 43 (including the postseason), than this game's total of 37.5 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 44.7 points per game, 7.2 more than the over/under for this matchup.
- The teams have hit the over in seven of the Browns' 13 games with a set total.
- Seven of the Bears' 13 games with a set total have hit the over (53.8%).
David Njoku Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|13
|46.2
|4
Justin Fields Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 10.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|9
|201.1
|13
|50.9
|2
