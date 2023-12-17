The Chicago Bears (5-8) visit the Cleveland Browns (8-5) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Browns vs. Bears?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The Browns are the bet in this matchup. They're favored by 8.1 more points in the model than BetMGM (11.1 to 3).
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 59.7%.
  • The Browns have won 83.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (5-1).
  • Cleveland has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter and won them all.
  • The Bears have won four, or 36.4%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Chicago is 3-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +124 or more on the moneyline.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Cleveland (-3)
    • The Browns are 7-5-1 against the spread this season.
    • Cleveland has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
    • The Bears have put together a 6-6-1 record against the spread this year.
    • Chicago has an ATS record of 5-3-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (37.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 5.5 more points per game, 43 (including the postseason), than this game's total of 37.5 points.
    • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 44.7 points per game, 7.2 more than the over/under for this matchup.
    • The teams have hit the over in seven of the Browns' 13 games with a set total.
    • Seven of the Bears' 13 games with a set total have hit the over (53.8%).

    David Njoku Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    13 46.2 4

    Justin Fields Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 10.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    9 201.1 13 50.9 2

