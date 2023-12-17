The Chicago Bears (5-8) will look to upset the Cleveland Browns (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 37 points.

Looking to place some live bets on this week's tilt between the Browns and Bears? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make smart in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Browns-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Bears vs Browns on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Browns have been winning four times, have been losing six times, and have been tied three times.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Bears have been winning six times, have been losing five times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Browns have won the second quarter eight times, been outscored three times, and tied two times.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 7.4 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.6 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Bears have won the second quarter in four games, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Browns have won the third quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Cleveland is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) this season. It is allowing 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) on defense.

Out of 13 games this season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times.

4th Quarter

The Browns have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, been outscored in that quarter in eight games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 6.5 points on average in that quarter.

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in six games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Browns vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Browns have had the lead seven times (6-1 in those games) and have been behind six times (2-4).

In 2023, the Bears have been leading after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in seven games (1-6), and have been tied after the first half in two games (1-1).

2nd Half

In 13 games this season, the Browns have lost the second half eight times and outscored their opponent five times.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 11.1 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 9.8 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games (3-4 in those contests), lost the second half in four games (2-2), and they've tied in the second half in two games (0-2).

Rep the Browns or the Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.