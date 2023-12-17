The Cleveland Browns will play the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Browns will win -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Watch the Browns in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Browns rank 19th in total offense this season (326.4 yards per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 326.4 yards allowed per game. In terms of total offense, the Bears rank 21st in the NFL (324.2 total yards per game) and 12th defensively (314.5 total yards allowed per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Bears vs Browns on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Browns (-3) Over (38.5) Browns 28, Bears 16

Place your bets on the Browns-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Browns Betting Info

The Browns have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Browns have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

So far this season, seven of Cleveland's 13 games have hit the over.

Browns games average 38.6 total points per game this season, 0.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bears Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Bears.

Chicago has put together a 6-6-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Bears have covered the spread five times this year (5-3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Chicago and its opponent have combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

The average total for Bears games is 43.5 points, five more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Browns vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 22.2 20.9 20.6 12.6 24.2 30.7 Chicago 20.8 23.8 22.5 21 19.3 26.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.