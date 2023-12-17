The Cleveland Browns' (8-5) injury report has 12 players listed heading into a Sunday, December 17 game against the Chicago Bears (5-8). The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

In their most recent outing, the Browns knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-27.

The Bears are coming off of a victory over the Detroit Lions by the score of 28-13.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Pierre Strong Jr. RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Jerome Ford RB Wrist Limited Participation In Practice
Jordan Elliott DT Concussion Questionable
Ethan Pocic C Stinger Out
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE Pectoral Out
Denzel Ward CB Shoulder Questionable
Anthony Walker LB Rest Questionable
Jordan Kunaszyk LB Calf Out
Myles Garrett DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Amari Cooper WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Joel Bitonio OG Res Did Not Participate In Practice
David Njoku TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Equanimeous St. Brown WR Pectoral Out
D.J. Moore WR Ankle Questionable
Dylan Cole LB Personal Did Not Participate In Practice
Jaquan Brisker DB Groin Questionable
Noah Sewell LB Knee Out

Other Week 15 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Bears Game Info

Browns Season Insights

  • The Browns own the 19th-ranked offense this season (326.4 yards per game), and they've been even better defensively, ranking best with just 263.0 yards allowed per game.
  • The Browns are totaling 22.2 points per game on offense this season (12th in NFL), and they are allowing 20.9 points per game (14th) on the defensive side of the ball.
  • The Browns rank 23rd in passing yards this year (195.4 per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 159.7 passing yards allowed per game.
  • Cleveland ranks seventh in run offense (131.0 rushing yards per game) and 11th in run defense (103.3 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.
  • The Browns have the fifth-worst turnover margin in the NFL at -7, forcing 20 turnovers (11th in NFL) while turning it over 27 times (32nd in NFL).

Browns vs. Bears Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Browns (-3)
  • Moneyline: Browns (-150), Bears (+125)
  • Total: 37.5 points

