Browns vs. Bears Injury Report — Week 15
The Cleveland Browns' (8-5) injury report has 12 players listed heading into a Sunday, December 17 game against the Chicago Bears (5-8). The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
In their most recent outing, the Browns knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-27.
The Bears are coming off of a victory over the Detroit Lions by the score of 28-13.
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Wrist
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jordan Elliott
|DT
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Ethan Pocic
|C
|Stinger
|Out
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
|DE
|Pectoral
|Out
|Denzel Ward
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Anthony Walker
|LB
|Rest
|Questionable
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|LB
|Calf
|Out
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Joel Bitonio
|OG
|Res
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|David Njoku
|TE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|Pectoral
|Out
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Dylan Cole
|LB
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jaquan Brisker
|DB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Noah Sewell
|LB
|Knee
|Out
Other Week 15 Injury Reports
Browns vs. Bears Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Browns Season Insights
- The Browns own the 19th-ranked offense this season (326.4 yards per game), and they've been even better defensively, ranking best with just 263.0 yards allowed per game.
- The Browns are totaling 22.2 points per game on offense this season (12th in NFL), and they are allowing 20.9 points per game (14th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Browns rank 23rd in passing yards this year (195.4 per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 159.7 passing yards allowed per game.
- Cleveland ranks seventh in run offense (131.0 rushing yards per game) and 11th in run defense (103.3 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.
- The Browns have the fifth-worst turnover margin in the NFL at -7, forcing 20 turnovers (11th in NFL) while turning it over 27 times (32nd in NFL).
Browns vs. Bears Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Browns (-3)
- Moneyline: Browns (-150), Bears (+125)
- Total: 37.5 points
