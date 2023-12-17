The Cleveland Browns' (8-5) injury report has 12 players listed heading into a Sunday, December 17 game against the Chicago Bears (5-8). The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

In their most recent outing, the Browns knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-27.

The Bears are coming off of a victory over the Detroit Lions by the score of 28-13.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Pierre Strong Jr. RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jerome Ford RB Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Jordan Elliott DT Concussion Questionable Ethan Pocic C Stinger Out Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE Pectoral Out Denzel Ward CB Shoulder Questionable Anthony Walker LB Rest Questionable Jordan Kunaszyk LB Calf Out Myles Garrett DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Amari Cooper WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Joel Bitonio OG Res Did Not Participate In Practice David Njoku TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Equanimeous St. Brown WR Pectoral Out D.J. Moore WR Ankle Questionable Dylan Cole LB Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Jaquan Brisker DB Groin Questionable Noah Sewell LB Knee Out

Browns vs. Bears Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: FOX

Browns Season Insights

The Browns own the 19th-ranked offense this season (326.4 yards per game), and they've been even better defensively, ranking best with just 263.0 yards allowed per game.

The Browns are totaling 22.2 points per game on offense this season (12th in NFL), and they are allowing 20.9 points per game (14th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Browns rank 23rd in passing yards this year (195.4 per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 159.7 passing yards allowed per game.

Cleveland ranks seventh in run offense (131.0 rushing yards per game) and 11th in run defense (103.3 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

The Browns have the fifth-worst turnover margin in the NFL at -7, forcing 20 turnovers (11th in NFL) while turning it over 27 times (32nd in NFL).

Browns vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-3)

Browns (-3) Moneyline: Browns (-150), Bears (+125)

Browns (-150), Bears (+125) Total: 37.5 points

