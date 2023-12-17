The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-3) face the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Cincinnati vs. Southern Indiana Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Vanessa Shafford: 12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Madison Webb: 10.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Meredith Raley: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tori Handley: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Chloe Gannon: 6.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

