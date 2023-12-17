The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3) will try to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Southern Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats score an average of 68.1 points per game, five fewer points than the 73.1 the Screaming Eagles give up.

Cincinnati is 3-0 when it scores more than 73.1 points.

Southern Indiana has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.

The 67 points per game the Screaming Eagles record are 5.1 more points than the Bearcats allow (61.9).

When Southern Indiana totals more than 61.9 points, it is 4-2.

When Cincinnati gives up fewer than 67 points, it is 6-0.

This year the Screaming Eagles are shooting 41.6% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Bearcats concede.

The Bearcats' 38.1 shooting percentage is four lower than the Screaming Eagles have given up.

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Malea Williams: 10 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25)

10 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25) Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 51.2 FG%

6.6 PTS, 51.2 FG% Braylyn Milton: 5.9 PTS, 25 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (4-for-32)

5.9 PTS, 25 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (4-for-32) Reagan Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

Cincinnati Schedule