How to Watch the Cincinnati vs. Southern Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3) will try to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game
Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati vs. Southern Indiana Scoring Comparison
- The Bearcats score an average of 68.1 points per game, five fewer points than the 73.1 the Screaming Eagles give up.
- Cincinnati is 3-0 when it scores more than 73.1 points.
- Southern Indiana has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.
- The 67 points per game the Screaming Eagles record are 5.1 more points than the Bearcats allow (61.9).
- When Southern Indiana totals more than 61.9 points, it is 4-2.
- When Cincinnati gives up fewer than 67 points, it is 6-0.
- This year the Screaming Eagles are shooting 41.6% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Bearcats concede.
- The Bearcats' 38.1 shooting percentage is four lower than the Screaming Eagles have given up.
Cincinnati Leaders
- Jillian Hayes: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Malea Williams: 10 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25)
- Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 51.2 FG%
- Braylyn Milton: 5.9 PTS, 25 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (4-for-32)
- Reagan Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 76-52
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/10/2023
|Xavier
|W 69-47
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/13/2023
|Howard
|W 87-62
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/21/2023
|Siena
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/30/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
