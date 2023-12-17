Cleveland Browns receiver David Njoku has a favorable matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Chicago Bears. The Bears are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, 230.8 per game.

Njoku's stat line so far this season reveals 59 catches for 600 yards and four scores. He puts up 46.2 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 92 times.

Njoku vs. the Bears

Njoku vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Chicago has allowed one opposing receiver to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 22 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.

The Bears surrender 230.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bears have the No. 29 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 24 this season (1.8 per game).

David Njoku Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-111)

Njoku Receiving Insights

In nine of 13 games this year, Njoku has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Njoku has 19.2% of his team's target share (92 targets on 480 passing attempts).

He has 600 receiving yards on 92 targets to rank 104th in NFL play with 6.5 yards per target.

In three of 13 games this year, Njoku has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has four total touchdowns this season (15.4% of his team's 26 offensive TDs).

Njoku (13 red zone targets) has been targeted 28.9% of the time in the red zone (45 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Njoku's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 TAR / 6 REC / 91 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 6 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 15 TAR / 7 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

