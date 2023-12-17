Should you bet on David Njoku scoring a touchdown in the Cleveland Browns' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Chicago Bears, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will David Njoku score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Njoku has collected 600 yards receiving (46.2 per game) and four TDs, reeling in 59 balls on 92 targets.

Njoku has grabbed a touchdown pass in three of 13 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

David Njoku Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 8 4 77 1 Week 9 Cardinals 6 4 26 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 58 0 Week 11 Steelers 15 7 56 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 6 59 0 Week 13 @Rams 6 2 17 0 Week 14 Jaguars 8 6 91 2

