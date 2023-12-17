Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore has a good matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Chicago Bears. The Bears are allowing the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, 230.8 per game.

Moore has piled up 543 receiving yards (41.8 per game) and one receiving TD, hauling in 50 balls on 91 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Moore and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Moore vs. the Bears

Moore vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 64 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 64 REC YPG / REC TD One player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

The Bears have surrendered a TD pass to 22 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.

The Bears surrender 230.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Bears have totaled 24 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). The Bears' defense is 29th in the league in that category.

Watch Browns vs Bears on Fubo!

Elijah Moore Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Moore with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 13 games this year.

Moore has been targeted on 91 of his team's 480 passing attempts this season (19.0% target share).

He has been targeted 91 times, averaging 6.0 yards per target (111th in NFL).

In one of 13 games this season, Moore has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 3.8% of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Moore has been targeted nine times in the red zone (20.0% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 4 REC / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 6 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.